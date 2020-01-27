Centrality (CENNZ) Hits Market Cap of $90.21 Million

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. One Centrality token can currently be bought for about $0.0843 or 0.00000927 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. Centrality has a market cap of $90.21 million and $156,056.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Centrality Token Profile

Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,069,732,869 tokens. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai. The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality.

Buying and Selling Centrality

Centrality can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, UEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrality using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.