Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Buys 421 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.24 per share, for a total transaction of $38,412.04. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 737,433 shares in the company, valued at $67,283,386.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of CNBKA traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $90.18. The stock had a trading volume of 7,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.03 million, a PE ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.75 and a 200 day moving average of $86.49. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.20 and a twelve month high of $95.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNBKA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,642 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Century Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,321 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Century Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,135 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

