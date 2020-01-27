Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Co

Research analysts at Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ceridian HCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Barclays set a $52.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE:CDAY traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,049,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,982. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 117.18 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. Ceridian HCM has a fifty-two week low of $38.68 and a fifty-two week high of $74.02.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $202.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.52 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 2.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ceridian HCM will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.08, for a total value of $265,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa M. Sterling sold 15,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.21, for a total transaction of $1,057,222.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 26.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM by 17.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

