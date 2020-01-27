Chainlink (LINK) Market Capitalization Tops $915.30 Million

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for approximately $2.62 or 0.00028764 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, Kyber Network, Mercatox and Coinbase. Over the last week, Chainlink has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. Chainlink has a market capitalization of $915.30 million and approximately $124.00 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002569 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $302.81 or 0.03330505 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010992 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.82 or 0.00195958 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000662 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.22 or 0.00123426 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

Chainlink was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Chainlink is medium.com/chainlink. The official website for Chainlink is chain.link. Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chainlink Token Trading

Chainlink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx, Coinbase, Mercatox, Huobi, Radar Relay, COSS and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chainlink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chainlink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Chainlink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

