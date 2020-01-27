Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 117,300 shares, a drop of 20.3% from the December 31st total of 147,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. National Investment Services Inc. WI purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 321.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 73,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 55,852 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 174.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 511,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 325,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 145.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 595,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 352,800 shares in the last quarter. 30.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CTHR stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.52. 1,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,846. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $2.48. The company has a market cap of $44.34 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of -0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 4.56.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 million. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 5.77%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charles & Colvard, Ltd.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelry featuring moissanite worldwide. The company offers near-colorless moissanite jewels cut in various shapes, including round, square brilliant, princess, cushion, radiant, pear, marquise, heart, and oval in sizes ranging from approximately 1.3 to 12 millimeters.

