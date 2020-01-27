ChatCoin (CHAT) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.09 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last seven days, ChatCoin has traded 10.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. ChatCoin has a market cap of $1.09 million and $12,116.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChatCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges including EXX, Coinnest, HitBTC and LBank.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00050758 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00071930 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000650 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,992.87 or 1.00754956 BTC.

BitBall (BTB) traded up 2,974.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000420 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00033455 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001554 BTC.

ChatCoin Coin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co.

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

ChatCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, BigONE, Huobi, HitBTC, ZB.COM, Binance, Coinnest, LBank and EXX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

