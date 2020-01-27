Chesnara (LON:CSN) Earns “Hold” Rating from Peel Hunt

Chesnara (LON:CSN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

CSN has been the topic of several other research reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chesnara in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.68) price target on shares of Chesnara in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

Chesnara stock opened at GBX 324 ($4.26) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $486.20 million and a P/E ratio of 8.62. Chesnara has a fifty-two week low of GBX 250.68 ($3.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 389.50 ($5.12). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 314.15 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 299.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.79, a quick ratio of 40.41 and a current ratio of 41.87.

Chesnara Company Profile

Chesnara plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in life assurance and pension businesses primarily in the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and Sweden. The company operates through CA, Movestic, Waard Group, and Scildon segments. It underwrites life risks, such as death, disability, health, and accident; and provides a portfolio of investment contracts for the savings and retirement needs of customers through asset management.

