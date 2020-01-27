China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

China Customer Relations Centers Inc (NASDAQ:CCRC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,000 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.5 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

China Customer Relations Centers stock opened at $9.73 on Monday. China Customer Relations Centers has a 52-week low of $8.68 and a 52-week high of $16.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.18.

Get China Customer Relations Centers alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded China Customer Relations Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th.

About China Customer Relations Centers

China Customer Relations Centers, Inc provides business process outsourcing services for telecommunications companies in the People's Republic of China. It offers voice-based customer care services, including customer relationship management, technical support, sales, customer retention, marketing surveys, and research.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for China Customer Relations Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Customer Relations Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.