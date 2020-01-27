Cindicator (CND) Tops One Day Volume of $37,304.00

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. One Cindicator token can now be bought for $0.0056 or 0.00000061 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including GOPAX, Binance, Ethfinex and Mercatox. Over the last week, Cindicator has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Cindicator has a total market cap of $10.49 million and $37,304.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Cindicator

Cindicator’s genesis date was August 3rd, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,886,427,557 tokens. Cindicator’s official website is cindicator.com. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cindicator

Cindicator can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Mercatox, HitBTC, GOPAX, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cindicator should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

