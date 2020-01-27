Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,043 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $4,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arjuna Capital boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 81,513 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 70.2% during the 2nd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 38,279 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,095,000 after buying an additional 15,784 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $2,455,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.21 and a 200 day moving average of $48.84. The firm has a market cap of $207.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.40 and a 1 year high of $58.26.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.09 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

CSCO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (down from $60.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.78.

In related news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. 0.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

