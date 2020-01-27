Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)

Rolls-Royce Holding PLC (LON:RR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Citigroup in a report released on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

RR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 925 ($12.17) to GBX 800 ($10.52) in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Societe Generale cut Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 930 ($12.23) to GBX 825 ($10.85) in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Investec upgraded Rolls-Royce Holding PLC to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Panmure Gordon initiated coverage on Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 698 ($9.18) price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 885.88 ($11.65).

Get Rolls-Royce Holding PLC alerts:

Shares of Rolls-Royce Holding PLC stock opened at GBX 625.80 ($8.23) on Monday. Rolls-Royce Holding PLC has a 12-month low of GBX 657.20 ($8.65) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,003.50 ($13.20). The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 687.14 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 753.60.

In other news, insider Ruth Cairnie acquired 271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 716 ($9.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,940.36 ($2,552.43). Also, insider Lee Hsien Yang acquired 146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84) per share, for a total transaction of £981.12 ($1,290.61). Insiders have acquired a total of 546 shares of company stock worth $390,704 in the last quarter.

About Rolls-Royce Holding PLC

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment manufactures aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Further Reading: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holding PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.