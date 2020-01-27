Civic Market Capitalization Tops $29.34 Million (CVC)

Civic (CURRENCY:CVC) traded 101% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Over the last week, Civic has traded 105.9% higher against the dollar. Civic has a total market capitalization of $29.34 million and approximately $5.33 million worth of Civic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Civic token can now be bought for about $0.0438 or 0.00000487 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Livecoin and GOPAX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Civic alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.09 or 0.03310807 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011034 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00195548 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000665 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00028934 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00123660 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Civic

Civic’s genesis date was June 21st, 2017. Civic’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. Civic’s official website is www.civic.com. Civic’s official Twitter account is @civickey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Civic is /r/civicplatform.

Civic Token Trading

Civic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, Radar Relay, Mercatox, Gate.io, ABCC, Kucoin, Kyber Network, Livecoin, Poloniex, Upbit, Bittrex, OKEx, HitBTC, Liqui, GOPAX, Binance, Huobi, IDEX and Vebitcoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Civic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Civic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Civic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Civic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Civic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.