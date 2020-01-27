Clipper Coin (CCC) Tops 1-Day Volume of $7.66 Million

Clipper Coin (CURRENCY:CCC) traded up 5.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 27th. Clipper Coin has a market cap of $18.05 million and approximately $7.66 million worth of Clipper Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Clipper Coin has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. One Clipper Coin token can currently be bought for $0.0061 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00035714 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.39 or 0.05541150 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00026223 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00126132 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00018039 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002551 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00032789 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Clipper Coin Profile

Clipper Coin (CCC) is a token. It was first traded on April 26th, 2018. Clipper Coin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,963,270,216 tokens. Clipper Coin’s official website is clippercoin.com. Clipper Coin’s official Twitter account is @ClipperCoinCap.

Clipper Coin Token Trading

Clipper Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin, Coinsuper and IDCM. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Clipper Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Clipper Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Clipper Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

