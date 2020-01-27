Cloudbric (CLB) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $47,759.00

Cloudbric (CURRENCY:CLB) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. One Cloudbric token can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy and BitForex. Cloudbric has a total market capitalization of $689,706.00 and $47,759.00 worth of Cloudbric was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cloudbric has traded 19.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $301.89 or 0.03351435 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00011041 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00196503 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000668 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00028951 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00123938 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Cloudbric

Cloudbric's total supply is 989,556,846 tokens and its circulating supply is 489,903,649 tokens. The official website for Cloudbric is www.cloudbric.io. Cloudbric's official Twitter account is

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cloudbric is /r/cloudbric and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Cloudbric Token Trading

Cloudbric can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cloudbric directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cloudbric should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cloudbric using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

