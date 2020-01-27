CNB Bank Buys 1,257 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International accounts for about 1.0% of CNB Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter worth $32,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 205.2% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.17.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded down $1.03 during trading on Monday, hitting $85.12. 1,340,986 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,247,651. The firm has a market cap of $134.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.00. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.27 and a 52-week high of $92.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.76%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

