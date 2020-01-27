CNB Bank Has $1.08 Million Stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Novartis makes up approximately 0.9% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in Novartis by 1.8% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 67,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $212,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis in the 3rd quarter valued at $375,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 73,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,430,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novartis by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novartis stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Monday, hitting $93.68. 59,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,543,317. The stock has a market cap of $215.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.95. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $74.70 and a twelve month high of $96.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $94.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.42.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NVS. ValuEngine raised shares of Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Novartis in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.34.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

