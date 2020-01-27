CNB Bank Has $1.40 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

CNB Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 71.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.2% of CNB Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. CNB Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15,400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $326.34. 305,577 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,485,209. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $263.35 and a one year high of $334.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $324.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.78.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

