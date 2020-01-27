Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) Shares Sold by Moreno Evelyn V

Moreno Evelyn V decreased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,451 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutions comprises about 1.8% of Moreno Evelyn V’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Moreno Evelyn V’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $6,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 102.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.45% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Wolfe Research lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.89.

NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,055,176. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 12.60%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,178 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total value of $3,955,764.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 526,227 shares in the company, valued at $33,478,561.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 9,890 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.19, for a total value of $605,169.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 250,287 shares of company stock worth $15,533,272. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

