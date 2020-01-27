CoinPoker Market Capitalization Tops $2.68 Million (CHP)

CoinPoker (CURRENCY:CHP) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. During the last seven days, CoinPoker has traded 25.4% higher against the dollar. CoinPoker has a total market cap of $2.68 million and $32,961.00 worth of CoinPoker was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinPoker token can now be bought for approximately $0.0096 or 0.00000105 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Kucoin, Allcoin and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CoinPoker alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $306.96 or 0.03413161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011085 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.81 or 0.00198028 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000672 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00029304 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00125490 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

CoinPoker Profile

CoinPoker launched on October 24th, 2017. CoinPoker’s total supply is 307,753,615 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,654,913 tokens. The official message board for CoinPoker is medium.com/@CoinPoker. The Reddit community for CoinPoker is /r/coinpoker and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinPoker’s official Twitter account is @CoinPoker_OFF and its Facebook page is accessible here. CoinPoker’s official website is coinpoker.com.

Buying and Selling CoinPoker

CoinPoker can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Kucoin, Allcoin and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinPoker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinPoker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinPoker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinPoker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinPoker and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.