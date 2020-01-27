CoinUs (CNUS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $3,556.00

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs token can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DigiFinex and Allbit. CoinUs has a market capitalization of $260,050.00 and approximately $3,556.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CoinUs alerts:

999 (999) traded 204.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.73 or 0.00074799 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006210 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000527 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded 2,429.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000009 BTC.

DEEX (DEEX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 59.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TCASH (TCASH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About CoinUs

CoinUs (CRYPTO:CNUS) is a token. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 tokens. CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official.

Buying and Selling CoinUs

CoinUs can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Allbit and DigiFinex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinUs using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoinUs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinUs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.