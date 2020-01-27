Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Given Buy Rating at Evercore ISI

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Evercore ISI in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Bank of America cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.36.

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $70.30 on Monday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $60.96 and a 52 week high of $76.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.73, for a total transaction of $1,067,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.30, for a total transaction of $1,212,325.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 995,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,963,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,948,528. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 388,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,736,000 after acquiring an additional 7,145 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 84,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares in the last quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. 10 15 Associates Inc. now owns 165,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

