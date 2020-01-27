Color Platform (CLR) Trading 4.5% Lower Over Last Week

Color Platform (CURRENCY:CLR) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 27th. Color Platform has a market cap of $1.58 million and $15,640.00 worth of Color Platform was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Color Platform has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Color Platform token can now be bought for about $0.0115 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges including Bithumb Global and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9,084.57 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.18 or 0.04042980 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001869 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.53 or 0.00712673 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015384 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000424 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000190 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Color Platform Token Profile

Color Platform (CLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2013. Color Platform’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 137,230,262 tokens. Color Platform’s official Twitter account is @copperlark. Color Platform’s official website is color-platform.org/~colors/en. The Reddit community for Color Platform is /r/colorsorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Color Platform’s official message board is medium.com/colorsorg.

Buying and Selling Color Platform

Color Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Bithumb Global. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Color Platform directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Color Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Color Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

