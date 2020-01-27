Columbus Circle Investors Decreases Stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Columbus Circle Investors cut its position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 66.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 175,471 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% in the second quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12,360.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,598,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,807,000 after buying an additional 2,577,860 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,413,594,000 after buying an additional 2,470,382 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,332,000 after buying an additional 1,585,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,919,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $125.14 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $311.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.05, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 52 week low of $92.97 and a 52 week high of $127.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.06.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 6.92%. The company had revenue of $18.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a $0.7459 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $6,200,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,521 shares in the company, valued at $34,415,379.21. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total transaction of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,413,674.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,247,348 shares of company stock valued at $154,656,137 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

