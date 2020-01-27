Columbus Circle Investors Has $11.66 Million Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Columbus Circle Investors reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 71.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,310 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 15,527 shares during the quarter. Columbus Circle Investors’ holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 19 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 34 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1,700.0% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN stock opened at $1,861.64 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,833.65 and a 200-day moving average of $1,815.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,566.76 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80. The firm has a market cap of $923.00 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.50.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.72 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.75 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,745.57, for a total value of $6,065,855.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $17,455,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey M. Blackburn sold 3,573 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,752.23, for a total value of $6,260,717.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,766,219.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,892 shares of company stock worth $17,337,645 over the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $2,050.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,234.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $1,850.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,177.07.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

