Columbus Macro LLC Acquires 31,385 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) by 723.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,385 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLOT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,013,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,513,000 after purchasing an additional 188,680 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 80.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,834,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712,448 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,001,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,063,000 after acquiring an additional 262,126 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 992,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,591,000 after acquiring an additional 58,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of The West grew its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of The West now owns 952,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,569,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter.

BATS:FLOT remained flat at $$51.05 during midday trading on Monday. 1,061,789 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.92. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10.

