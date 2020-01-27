Columbus Macro LLC Acquires New Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACWI. Partners HealthCare System Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,027,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 48.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,303,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,887,000 after purchasing an additional 750,246 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,138,000. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 39.1% during the third quarter. Conrad N. Hilton Foundation now owns 930,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,588,000 after purchasing an additional 261,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tiedemann Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 327.7% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 452,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,399,000 after purchasing an additional 346,975 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACWI traded down $1.49 during trading on Monday, hitting $78.78. 1,887,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,228,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.47 and its 200-day moving average is $75.58. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $67.44 and a one year high of $81.39.

