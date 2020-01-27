Columbus Macro LLC Cuts Position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,365 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.47% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $3,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,323,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 50.9% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $160,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, hitting $11.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,981. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $10.89 and a 1 year high of $13.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.06.

Featured Story: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.