Columbus Macro LLC Has $14.55 Million Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 22.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,218 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 3.2% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.25% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $14,548,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 152.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,855,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,139 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 135.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,572,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,551,000 after acquiring an additional 905,681 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 242.2% during the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 396,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,068,000 after buying an additional 280,763 shares in the last quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,565,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 257.2% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 254,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,884,000 after buying an additional 183,378 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $50.68. 2,223,776 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,452,410. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $49.81 and a twelve month high of $50.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.54.

