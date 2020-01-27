Columbus Macro LLC Has $3.77 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,194 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $3,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 18,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 27,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. TAP Consulting LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 58,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 4,222 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 10,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period.

SCHZ traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $54.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 603,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 630,120. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.71 and a 52 week high of $54.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.60 and its 200-day moving average is $53.58.

