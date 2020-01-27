Columbus Macro LLC Has $5.02 Million Stock Position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Columbus Macro LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 637,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,286 shares during the quarter. Global X MLP ETF makes up 1.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned 0.44% of Global X MLP ETF worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MLPA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 206.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,620,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,796 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 11,000.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 860,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 852,569 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,930,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,301,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Global X MLP ETF by 14.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,324,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,478,000 after purchasing an additional 299,033 shares during the period.

MLPA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.60. 3,168,967 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,792,039. Global X MLP ETF has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $9.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.15.

Read More: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Global X MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.