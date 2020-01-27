Columbus Macro LLC Has $7.81 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,610 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 50.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 393 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 93.8% in the third quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period.

Shares of VEA stock traded down $0.93 on Monday, hitting $43.20. The company had a trading volume of 9,437,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,905,771. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.06. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.79 and a twelve month high of $44.67.

Featured Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.