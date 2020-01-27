Columbus Macro LLC Has $8.94 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Columbus Macro LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 265,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,380 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for 2.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $8,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 236.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,858 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 53,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 147,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,737,000 after buying an additional 13,764 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 801.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,665,000 after buying an additional 2,567,188 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. grew its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 25,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $33.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,055,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,633,783. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.85 and a 12 month high of $34.12.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

