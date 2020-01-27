Columbus Macro LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Columbus Macro LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PFG Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 11,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 27,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.0% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 16,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.20. 3,823,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,198,733. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $103.57 and a 12 month high of $114.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.57.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

