Columbus Macro LLC Makes New $1.47 Million Investment in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,000. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $67,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 270.0% during the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.74 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.70. 28,972,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,531,430. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.52. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a 1 year low of $19.61 and a 1 year high of $33.30.

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

