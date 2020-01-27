Columbus Macro LLC Purchases 93,860 Shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Columbus Macro LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 73.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,860 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 1.7% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $7,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 62,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 62,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 98.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 905.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 12,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,949 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:EMLC traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.68. 1,448,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,819,095. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $32.51 and a 12-month high of $35.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.68.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1593 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

