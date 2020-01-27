Columbus Macro LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Columbus Macro LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $4,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,383,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $874,990,000 after buying an additional 687,094 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,416,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $131,410,000 after buying an additional 494,855 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,598,000 after buying an additional 449,608 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,922,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $179,296,000 after buying an additional 344,148 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 126.7% during the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 490,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after buying an additional 273,923 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $94.99. 3,047,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,773,573. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $96.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.97.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

