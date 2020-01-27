Columbus Macro LLC Sells 10,484 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Columbus Macro LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 21.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,484 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Knuff & Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Fulcrum Capital LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. BB&T Corp boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. Centric Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 10,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 7,555 shares during the period. Finally, Sector Gamma AS boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GILD. Guggenheim downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $76.00 price target on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.91.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $63.83. 10,414,966 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,133,545. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.39 and its 200-day moving average is $65.02. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.89 and a 12-month high of $70.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,177,585.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $190,658.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,504.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,945 shares of company stock worth $2,627,027. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

