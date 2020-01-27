Columbus Macro LLC Sells 13,512 Shares of Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its position in Global X US Preferred ETF (BATS:PFFD) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 443,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,512 shares during the quarter. Global X US Preferred ETF makes up 2.5% of Columbus Macro LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Global X US Preferred ETF were worth $11,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFFD. Foresight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X US Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,815,000. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,573,000. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,506,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $3,147,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global X US Preferred ETF by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 950,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,785,000 after buying an additional 82,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PFFD stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, hitting $25.38. 139,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Global X US Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $23.70 and a 12 month high of $25.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day moving average of $24.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.1135 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.37%.

