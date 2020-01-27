Columbus Macro LLC Sells 3,221 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Columbus Macro LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,221 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF makes up about 2.1% of Columbus Macro LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF worth $9,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 32.3% during the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 77.0% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.47. 818,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,439,955. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.15. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 52-week low of $51.53 and a 52-week high of $53.51.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

