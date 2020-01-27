Columbus Macro LLC Sells 4,452 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

VB traded down $2.23 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.35. 568,447 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,520. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $165.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.45. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $144.00 and a 12-month high of $170.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8928 per share. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is a boost from Vanguard Small-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.