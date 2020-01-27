Columbus Macro LLC Sells 478 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,950 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,081,637 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $12,406,056,000 after purchasing an additional 264,410 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 35,366.3% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,840,145 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $8,716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,832,137 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,511,415 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $575,048,000 after purchasing an additional 32,801 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,195,419 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $454,821,000 after purchasing an additional 195,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 961,532 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $365,834,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 68.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $388.00 to $294.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $333.00 price target (down from $360.00) on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $401.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on Boeing from $365.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.53.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $6.45 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $316.60. 7,461,001 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,979,772. The company has a market cap of $181.81 billion, a PE ratio of 48.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $332.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.50. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $302.72 and a twelve month high of $446.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

