Columbus Macro LLC Sells 6,227 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,227 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $3,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dowling & Yahnke LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 54.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 4,640 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 706,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,346,000 after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 73,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 2,626 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.46. 2,511,812 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,939,495. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.70 and its 200-day moving average is $53.09. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $48.97 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

