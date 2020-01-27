Columbus Macro LLC Sells 6,476 Shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Columbus Macro LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,476 shares during the quarter. Graniteshares Gold Trust makes up 1.0% of Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Columbus Macro LLC owned about 0.75% of Graniteshares Gold Trust worth $4,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BAR. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 64.6% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust by 103.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 5,368 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 962.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BAR traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.77. The company had a trading volume of 278,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,657. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $15.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.84.

