Columbus Macro LLC Takes $2.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 76,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,357,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,188.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,703,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,862,000 after buying an additional 18,174,376 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 10,167,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,567,000 after purchasing an additional 245,759 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,425,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,938,000 after purchasing an additional 74,216 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,711,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,630,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,642,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,497,000 after purchasing an additional 127,898 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPSB traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,063. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.27 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $30.81.

