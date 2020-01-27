Columbus Macro LLC Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Columbus Macro LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,625,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 67.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,076,862 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $440,237,000 after buying an additional 1,236,995 shares during the last quarter. Vantagepoint Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $101,108,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $59,958,000. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 385,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestate Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,102,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded up $2.21 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $144.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,925,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,122,503. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $118.64 and a 52 week high of $148.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $139.26.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

