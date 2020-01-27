Columbus Macro LLC Trims Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB)

Columbus Macro LLC decreased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 3,549 shares during the period. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PFG Advisors boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.6% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,558 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,671 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 12,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock traded down $2.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,487,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,374,579. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.30. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a twelve month low of $68.61 and a twelve month high of $98.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a PE ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. Equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total value of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

LYB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $121.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $69.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Citigroup raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

