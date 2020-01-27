Columbus Macro LLC Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Columbus Macro LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,283 shares during the quarter. Columbus Macro LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,019,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,409,000 after buying an additional 41,469 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 158.9% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 607,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after buying an additional 372,749 shares in the last quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,108,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 398,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,755,000 after buying an additional 22,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 392,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,363,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.98 on Monday, reaching $74.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 509,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,926. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $66.37 and a 52-week high of $77.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.08.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

