Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Bought by HighTower Trust Services LTA

HighTower Trust Services LTA raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,550 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the quarter. Comcast accounts for about 0.9% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,016 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $5,365,000 after buying an additional 14,843 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 47,926 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 6,330 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast by 19.7% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,254 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its stake in Comcast by 6.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 291,755 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $13,152,000 after purchasing an additional 17,344 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. ValuEngine upgraded Comcast from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Guggenheim set a $57.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.09.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.34. The company had a trading volume of 8,943,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,910,556. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.63. The firm has a market cap of $202.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.84%.

In other news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total transaction of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total value of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 564,424 shares in the company, valued at $24,648,396.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

