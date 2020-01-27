Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO Sells $51,472.72 in Stock

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) CFO Kevin J. Stumbo sold 1,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.72, for a total transaction of $51,472.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,709 shares in the company, valued at $76,426.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Community Trust Bancorp stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $44.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,271. The company has a market capitalization of $799.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.68. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.03 and a 12 month high of $47.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.50 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 27.40% and a return on equity of 10.89%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTBI. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 24,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Community Trust Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% in the third quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 10,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. 58.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community Trust Bancorp

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, regular, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

