Computacenter (LON:CCC) Upgraded at Berenberg Bank

Computacenter (LON:CCC) was upgraded by research analysts at Berenberg Bank to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 2,150 ($28.28) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,500 ($19.73). Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.46% from the stock’s current price.

CCC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Computacenter from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of CCC stock opened at GBX 1,815 ($23.88) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,721.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,447.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.25. Computacenter has a twelve month low of GBX 0.10 ($0.00) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,867 ($24.56). The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray sold 1,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,615 ($21.24), for a total transaction of £28,036.40 ($36,880.29).

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

